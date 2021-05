CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities said the man sat inside of a vehicle in the 7500 block of S. Chappel when a vehicle pulled and someone from inside began shooting.

The victim was struck in the head and neck and was pronounced on the scene, police said.

No suspect is in custody. Officers are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.