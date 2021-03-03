$20K reward offered for information leading to arrest in shooting of 11-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A $20,000 reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a shooting that seriously injured an 11-year-old girl.

Ny-Andrea Dyer was sitting in a car outside a gas station on West 127th Street around 11 p.m. Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood, when the shooting began.

Police said a 19-year-old man was exiting the gas station store when another man fired shots in his direction. The 19-year-old was shot in the groin and then returned fire.

The suspect also shot Dyer in the face. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The bullet hit her spinal cord and doctors don’t want to remove it in fear of losing her. Dyer’s mother says if the 11-year-old survives, she’ll be paralyzed.

Dyer and the injured man are not related.

The 11-year-old’s mother is pleading with the public to her find her daughter’s shooter.

“I’m just can you please give me some closure. How could you just shoot my baby like that and feel like you’re free?” Dyer’s mother said.

A reward for any information that could lead to an arrest has grown to $20,000. The family is asking for the public to speak up to help solve this crime.