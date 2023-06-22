CHICAGO (AP/WGN) — A 20-year-old Chicago man, who is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, appeared in bond court Thursday.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, police said. The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m. Tuesday as they headed to the White Sox game against the Texas Rangers.

Garcia also faces one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired registration.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, Garcia’s public defender spoke to his client’s clean criminal history and strong family support, visible as his parents, aunt, his child’s mother and 9-month-old son were present.

Prosecutors, however, described the harrowing details of the crash.

Garcia was allegedly speeding and refused to stop when Chicago Office-Emergency Management personnel was directing traffic before his driving vehicle allegedly struck and hit a group of people on their way to the game.

Prosecutors allege that Garcia headed for the Dan Ryan Expressway with a 64-year-old man hanging through the vehicle’s sunroof before coming to a crashing stop.

The victim’s son described the situation as awful.

“This is unacceptable. It’s completely unacceptable and I don’t care what the excuse is. My father, for the rest of his life, is probably going to have repercussions from this,” Jerome Janczy told WGN News.

The prosecutor said that all four victims have been significantly impacted and some are dealing with skull fractures, broken ribs and traumatic brain injuries.

“The seriousness of this cannot be understated,” the presiding judge said.

A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game,” the statement said.

A judge issued Garcia be held on a $200,000 bond. The hit-and-run suspect, who worked as a FedEx package handler, is due back in court on June 30.

His family declined WGN News’ request for comment.