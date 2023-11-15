CHICAGO — A $2,000 reward was offered Wednesday for anyone who could come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed one man, and critically injured his brother while the two were delivering food early Saturday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue. Family members told WGN News that 31-year-old Tramon Thomas and his brother, 32-year-old Terrence Thomas, were sitting in their car preparing to deliver food when someone started shooting from a blue SUV.

Tramon was shot multiple times and taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Terrence was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“He was a great hugger. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for anybody,” said Shirelle Shaw, Tramon and Terrence’s mom, about her son Tramon. “Even when I Didn’t know he was doing things for people, he was always just doing things for people and he was the most awesome dad.”

Anyone with information that can aid CPD’s investigation into this incident can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.