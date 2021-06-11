20-year-old woman critically injured in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman is critically injured following a shooting in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car just before 8:50 p.m. with her boyfriend in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Avenue when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire while yelling gang slogans.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and left hand.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.