CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man is injured after a shooting in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 3100 block of West 25th Street at approximately 8:32 p.m. when an unknown man approached him and opened fire.

The victim was shot twice in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.