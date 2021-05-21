20-year-old man charged with murder in connection with 2019 Maywood homicide

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with a 2019 Maywood homicide, according to police.

Anthony Tillis, 20, of Maywood was charged with first-degree murder for the March 12, 2019 shooting death of Isaiah Scott.

Maywood police responded to the 1100 block of Madison Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on March 12, 2019 when 19-year-old Isaiah Scott was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Scott was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tillis is expected in bond court on Saturday.