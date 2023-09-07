CHICAGO — Chicago police said a total of 20 vehicles were vandalized in the Kenwood neighborhood early Thursday morning.

They happened in the 4400 and 4800 blocks of South Lake Park Avenue, 4900 block of South Blackstone Avenue and the 4900 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

“Everywhere you look there’s always something,” Judy Smith, who lives nearby, said. “I’m frustrated for the people who this has happened to because I know how I would feel if it happened to me.”

She said she kept hearing car alarms going off overnight.

“It would stop and go off and then I decided to look out the window,” she said. “And I could see the glass from the windows on various areas on each side of the street.”

Police are reminding people in the area to report suspicious activity, always be aware of their surroundings and not to leave any valuables in your car.