20 Chicago aldermen call for public safety hearing amid rising gun violence

CHICAGO — Twenty city councilmembers have called on the public safety committee chairman to hold hearings this week, following the recent explosion in gun violence.

The group wants Alderman Chris Taliaferro to have hearings on:

The Chicago Police Department’s summer mobile patrol unit, community safety team, and reallocation of officers and resources.

Officer scheduling, deployment strategies, and programs or incentives for officer fatigue.

Examining the success of technologies used to manage crime-fighting operations and personnel shortages.

The councilmembers gave the committee until today, June 29, to finalize a hearing schedule for this week.

If not, members say they will push for a special city council meeting and compel the CPD Superintendent David Brown to appear before the panel.