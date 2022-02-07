20 arrested in connection with Chicago area expressway shootings, Pritzker and ISP say

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the results of a crackdown on expressway shootings.

Thanks to technology and increased manpower, Pritzker and the head of the Illinois State Police report progress and announced the arrests of 20 people in connection with Chicago area shootings.

These arrests have been made since October and resulted in charges that include first degree murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and weapons violations.

They also have arrest warrants out in other cases.

There were about 260 Chicago area expressway shootings in 2021, double the number of shootings from the previous year. Twenty-four of the shootings from 2021 were homicides.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly blames social media. Kelly said fights often started over social media that continue in neighborhoods and often spill over expressways, where shooters know that are unlikely to get caught.

Challenges for investigators in finding suspects are moving crime scenes, people driving over evidence before troopers can shut down lanes to collect evidence, difficulty tracking down witnesses and often times, victims are not able to recall specific details.

State police have stepped up patrols in the Chicago area. Also, 100 license plate reading cameras are now up along the Dan Ryan Expressway — which are giving investigators critical leads.

Another 200 of those license plate reading cameras will be posted, thanks to a $12.5 million dollar grant.

State police said there have been 13 expressway shootings so far in 2022, which is down from this time last year.