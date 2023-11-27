CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents in several neighborhoods across the city after 20 people were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

A 49-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the Garfield Park neighborhood at the corner of fifth avenue and Sacramento Avenue. The suspects got out of a white SUV, showed a gun and demanded the woman’s belongings.

Police said the woman was shot in her upper abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Out of the 20 armed robberies that happened Sunday, at least five took place in the evening in the South Lawndale and Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said four men were spotted wearing dark-colored sweatshirts with hoods, black pants and black ski masks. Police believe the individuals responsible are between 18 and 25 years of age, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

Police said one of the victims was a food truck owner near the corner of 21st and Kedzie. One of the employees said it was the fourth time they were robbed in the last two weeks. They told WGN the suspects may have gotten away with at least 700 dollars.

The string of armed robberies is the latest in a rash of robberies being committed by groups around the city.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions.

According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm. The public is advised not to confront offenders as it could lead to possible injury.

Police say to avoid robberies, people should walk in groups and avoid carrying large amounts of money.

Those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the string of robberies is asked to contact Chicago police.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.