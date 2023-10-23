CHICAGO — A two-year-old girl was hospitalized on Monday evening after she was shot in the hand on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just after 7:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Police say the two-year-old girl was inside an apartment in the area when she sustained the gunshot wound to her right hand.

Officers say the girl was then taken to the hospital in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police say a gun was recovered from the scene and a person of interest is being questioned.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.