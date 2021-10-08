2-year-old girl, man injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl and 25-year-old man were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the child and a 25-year-old man were shot in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. while getting into a vehicle.

According to police, a silver-colored SUV drove down the street and an occupant opened fire, striking both people.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition and the 25-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.