CHICAGO — Two men were wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the men were in a vehicle in the 6800 block of South Wood Street at approximately 10:43 p.m. when an unknown man approached and opened fire into the vehicle, striking both men.

A 20-year-old man was struck to the back and a 22-year-old man was struck to the ankle. Both men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.