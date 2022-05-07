CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the two men were in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue just before 5:35 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown direction.

A 20-year-old man was struck to the backside and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 59-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and the shooting is being investigated by area detectives.