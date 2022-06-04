CHICAGO — A shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a 27-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were on the sidewalk just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle.

A gunman then exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking both men.

The 27-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The 63-year-old man was struck to the leg and ankle and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by area detectives.