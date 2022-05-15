CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting in the Chicago Loop late Saturday night just hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Millennium Park. One victim is in critical condition.

Police said two people were walking within a group just after 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire.

A man thought to be 18 to 20 years of age was struck to the neck and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck to the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Two male juveniles are currently being questioned in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.