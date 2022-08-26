CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two women were shot while sitting in a car on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue. Police said a 29-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle with another woman, believed to be in her 20s. The women heard multiple shots fired and then felt pain.

The 29-year-old was struck in the neck and transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. The other woman was struck in the face and was also transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.