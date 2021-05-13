2 women shot on West Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Two women were injured after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

The two women, ages 24 and 25, were standing on the 4800 block of West Quincy Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a man approached them and fired shots.

One of the women, the 24-year-old, has a concealed carry license and returned fire but did not hit the gunman.

Both women were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 24-year-old was shot in the right leg and was in good condition. The 25-year-old was shot in the buttocks and was in serious condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News