2 women shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Two women were injured after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

The two women, ages 24 and 25, were standing on the 4800 block of West Quincy Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a man approached them and fired shots.

One of the women, the 24-year-old, has a concealed carry license and returned fire but did not hit the gunman.

Both women were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 24-year-old was shot in the right leg and was in good condition. The 25-year-old was shot in the buttocks and was in serious condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.