CHICAGO — Three family members were discovered deceased Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home.

At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead.

Police said an 81-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to the right side of her head, a 65-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Witnesses at the scene told WGN News the victims are members of the same family. Their relation is not known at this time.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. At this time, it is unknown if any suspects are in custody.