2 women carjacked in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Two women were carjacked in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old woman had just pulled into her garage on the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when four men and a woman approached her and her female passenger and displayed a handgun.

They demanded that the two women exit the car. They complied and the offenders took a purse and personal items in their pockets before fleeing in the woman’s gray Toyota RAV4.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.