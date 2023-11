CHICAGO — Police are seeking the whereabouts of two men suspected of stealing a rider’s wallet on the CTA Blue Line platform.

According to police, the Oct. 26 incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the first block of N. Dearborn St.

The victim told police that someone fell into him and later realized he had been pickpocketed.

Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above suspects responsible for a theft that occurred in the 0-100 block of N. Dearborn St. (Photo: CPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 745-4706.