CHICAGO — Two suspects are wanted after a man was robbed at knifepoint on a Red Line train last week.

On Tuesday, a man was riding at Red Line train northbound near Morse when he was verbally confronted by a rider sitting across from him, police said.

Another rider then stole the man’s cellphone and backpack at knifepoint.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call police at 312-745-4706 or submit a tip at cpdtip.com.