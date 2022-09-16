CHICAGO — Two USPS mail carriers were robbed hours apart in South Austin on Thursday, prompting a community alert from Chicago police.

The first incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. Washington Blvd. A USPS mail carrier was followed into a vestibule and robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect, police said.

Hours later, around 4:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. Race Ave., a woman approached a mail carrier and forcefully tried to take a parcel, police said. A male suspect followed and took the property from the mail carrier by force.

The pair left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.