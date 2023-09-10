CHICAGO — Two Uptown businesses were vandalized and spray-painted Saturday night in Uptown, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The first business was targeted around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Carmen Avenue and the second was targeted about 40 minutes later in the 5100 block of North Clark Street.

According to information from Chicago police, about 10-15 people broke the windows of the businesses, went inside, spray-painted the doors and walls and set off a smoke grenade inside one of the businesses.

The group consisted of 10-15 men and women who are between 18 and 25 years old, according to CPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 3121-744-8263.