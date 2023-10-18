CHICAGO — Two University of Chicago students were robbed at knifepoint on campus Tuesday night.

According to a security alert from the university, the incident happened at 1314 East 58th Street around 10:15 p.m. as the students were walking and a vehicle pulled up next to them.

Two people exited the vehicle, one of them was armed with a knife and announced a robbery.

The offenders took the students’ cellphones and wallets before entering a waiting grey Kia Sportage with an Illinois plate DYI9993 and driving away.

The alert said the students were not physically injured.

The vehicle used in this robbery is believed to be the same vehicle used in several recent incidents in the Hyde Park area.

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating.

Anyone who encounters the vehicle involved should contact 911 or the UCPD immediately at 773-702-8181.