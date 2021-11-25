2 tow truck drivers shot on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two tow truck drivers were shot while at a crash scene on the city’s Northwest Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of N. Central. Police said the two male tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck when a man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, and struck them both.

A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. A 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso. The men self-transported to Community First Hospital and were later transported to other hospitals.

The 37-year-old is in critical condition. The 38-year-old is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

