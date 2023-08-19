CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the Austin neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, and one is dead, according to multiple sources.

The Chicago Police Department said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in a park in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue around 4:10 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown gunman.

The 17-year-old girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ashuntice Wilburn, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The 16-year-old boy, who has yet to be identified, was shot in the right leg and also taken to Stroger Hospital, but in good condition.

Police have no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.