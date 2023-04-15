Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, by a group of unidentified men in Bronzeville Friday night.

According to police, two boys, 15 and 16, were walking on the street near the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue when a group of five to six men approached and fired shots at them.

Police said the 15-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and was transported to Comers Hospital in good condition.

The 16-year-old was shot in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.