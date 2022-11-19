CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boys were walking down the street at the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when an unknown car approached and an unknown individual fired shots at them.

One boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the back and lower back was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The other boy who was shot in the right shoulder and foot was also transported to the same hospital but in good condition.

Police said the men responsible for the shooting fled in an unknown direction. There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.