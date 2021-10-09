2 teens injured in Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Chicago Lawn community area Saturday evening, leaving one of them in critical condition, according to police.

Police said an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were on the street in the 2500 block of West 70th Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. when an unknown dark-colored SUV pulled up and an occupant inside revealed a gun and fired shots toward the teens.

The 18-year-old man was struck to the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old boy was struck to the left arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.

