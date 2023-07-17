CHICAGO — Two 17-year-old boys are injured after a shooting in South Chicago Monday morning.

According to police, the boys were near the 8100 South South Shore Drive around 4:58 a.m. when individuals approached the boys on foot and opened fire.

Police said one boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other boy sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

There were no other injuries reported and the individuals fled in an unknown direction.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.