CHCICAGO — Two teenagers are injured after a shooting that took place in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood overnight, police said.

According to police the two boys were walking outside near the 40 block of West 75th Street around 2:45 a.m. when a grey truck approached and an unknown individual fired shots from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Another 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.