CHICAGO — Two teen boys are in the hospital after they were shot by someone they know in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they were approached by someone they know, who then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on them.

The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

The 16-year-old was shot in the hand and also taken to Little Company of Mary in good condition.

Those who have information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident can file anonymous tips online with CPD at cpdtip.com.

Police have no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.