2 teens in serious condition after Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens are in serious condition following a shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said two teens, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were near the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place at approximately 5:57 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant inside opened fire.

Both teens were struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

