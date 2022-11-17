CHICAGO — Two teenagers were fatally shot in Roseland Thursday morning.

According to police, the two boys, ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive at the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue around 6:50 a.m.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 15-year-old was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and head. He was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors said they woke up to multiple gunshots and the sounds of a vehicle speeding off but no description was provided.

There is currently no one in custody.