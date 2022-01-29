2 teens critically wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the teens were conducting a drug-related transaction in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue just after 1:20 p.m. when two unknown gunmen fired shots, striking both teens.

The 16-year-old boy was struck to the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old boy was struck to the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital before being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.