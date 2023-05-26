CHICAGO — Two teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 6:17 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West Maypole. Police said a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old were getting into a vehicle when the another person approached them.

According to police, the offender pulled out a gun and fired shots at both teens.

The 17-year-old was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 18-year-old was shot in the chest and also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.