CHICAGO — One male teen is dead and another is critically wounded following a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Friday night.

According to police, someone shot the teens, ages 17 and 16, as they exited a vehicle in the 600 block of Independence Blvd around 4: 10 p.m.

The 17-year-old was shot in the head and upper body. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and chest.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene at Independence Boulevard and Harrison Street, just off the Eisenhower. At least 32 evidence markers were observed.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.