CHICAGO — Two teens are facing charges after a car was stolen on the Far North Side Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy faces felony charges of robbery armed with firearm and possessing a stolen vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with a felony count of armed with firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing to vehicle.

The teens were arrested in the 1600 block of West Monroe Street around 4:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They were identified as the individuals who less than 30 minutes earlier, took property at gunpoint from a 26-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Elm Street in Gold Coast.

Officers quickly located the individuals with a stolen vehicle.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.