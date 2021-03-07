2 teens charged with carjacking 58-year-old woman in Clearing neighborhood

CHICAGO – Two juveniles, ages 17 and 15, are accused of carjacking a 58-year-old woman in the city’s Clearing neighborhood Saturday.

According to police, the teens pulled the woman out of her Hyundai Tucson in the 5400 block of W. 64th Street and threatened to shoot her before taking her vehicle.

The vehicle was later located in the 6000 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive. One of the juveniles were taken into custody by police as they were exiting the vehicle.

Another juvenile fled police after returning to the vehicle.

Police, with the assistance of a helicopter, located the vehicle in the 4200 block of W. Marquette. The second offender was then taken into custody.

Both were due in court Sunday.