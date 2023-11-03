CHICAGO — Police say two teens face felony charges in connection with the death of an elderly man last month in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and a 16-year-old is charged with armed carjacking following the events of Sept. 23.

Charles Hobson, 86, was allegedly shot and killed while coming out of his home to get his cell phone from his car.

Loved ones told WGN News that Hobson, a former entrepreneur and a long-time Auburn Gresham resident, was well-loved in the community.

“To see this happen to someone that is so beloved and has been here for so long and has been so committed to the community on the South Side of Chicago, it’s just devastating,” Kimberly Hobson-Gary, a daughter-in-law of the victim, said last month.

Both teens were taken into custody on Thursday.