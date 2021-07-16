2 teens charged in death of Vietnam veteran during attempted carjacking

CHICAGO — Two teenagers have been charged in the death of a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran who died when they attempted to carjack him.

Frank Harris, 18, was charged with murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. A 17-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with murder and attempted aggravated battery of someone 60 or older.

The two were arrested and charged on Wednesday after they were identified as the people who tried to take a car from 73-year-old Keith Cooper, a Vietnam veteran and grandfather.

Around 12:40 p.m., CPD and University of Chicago officers responded to a call of a robbery on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. When they arrived, officers located the 73-year-old on the ground.

Witnesses told police that two suspects attempted to take the man’s vehicle and then struck him on the head with their fists. They were detained a short time later.

Cooper, who served in the Marines during two tours of Vietnam, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“It was a gut punch. I was expecting to see him today,” Keinika Carlton, his daughter, said. “This isn’t worth it, you’re taking these individuals away from their loved ones.”

A lover of jazz music, Star Trek and horror movies, his daughter says she’ll hold on to their memories.

“Selfish, just selfish and it makes me so angry his car was worth more than his life to them and that made no sense,” Carlton said “They didn’t even get the car.”

Carlton wants to know who the witnesses were that jumped in to help so she can thank them.