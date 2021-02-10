2 teens arrested, charged after South Austin carjacking

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were arrested after a South Austin carjacking, according to Chicago police.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday just before 9 p.m. after police said they were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle from a 48-year-old man in the 1900 block of North LaCrosse Avenue that same day.

Police said officers saw the teens in the stolen vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Police said the teens ran from the car but were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and charged.

The 15-year-old was charged with one felony county of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was provided.