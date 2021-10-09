2 teens among 3 people injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were among three people shot in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

The people were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 7:55 p.m. when they were shot at by an unknown perpetrator inside a dark vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl was struck to the backside and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was struck to the left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was struck to the left hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There is no more information and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.