CHICAGO — Two teens are in custody accused of carjacking and robbing a man at gunpoint in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say the alleged carjacking and robbery took place in the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

According to police, two 17-year-old boys allegedly robbed and carjacked a 28-year-old man at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers located the two teens shortly after the alleged carjacking and both were arrested just before 6 p.m. in the 11300 and 11400 blocks of South Calumet Avenue.

Both teens were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery and police have not yet identified the two who were arrested.