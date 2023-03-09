CHICAGO — Two teen boys were charged in a beating and attempted robbery of an elderly man Wednesday in Chatham.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East 81st Street on the report of a battery.

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy were arrested nearby in the 7900 and 8000 blocks of South Eberhart.

Around 30 minutes earlier, they were accused of beating and attempting to rob an 84-year-old man.

Both teens were charged with aggravated battery and two counts of attempted robbery. Additionally, the 15-year-old faces a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.