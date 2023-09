CHICAGO — Two individuals were stabbed after a physical altercation in the city’s Loop early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the victims were stabbed by an unknown group of individuals in the 800 block of South Plymouth Court around 4:11 a.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman and a man were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.