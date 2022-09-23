CHICAGO — A man and a woman were stabbed, one fatally, a few minutes apart in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment building on the 5200 block of West Crystal Street around 3:23 a.m., when a known man began stabbing him.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to the body.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.

A few minutes later, an unidentified woman was found on the sidewalk near the 5300 block of West Crystal Street around 3:28 a.m. with stab wounds to the neck.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two incidents may be connected and police are investigating.