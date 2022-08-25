CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

The women, ages 24 and 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night on the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when a gunman opened fire.

The younger sister was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old was wounded on the buttocks and abdomen. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.